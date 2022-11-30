NEW poetry and prose about the climate crisis features in the next Cellar Bards spoken word event in Cardigan.

Special guest will be Robert Minhinnick, award-winning writer and co-founder of Friends of the Earth Cymru and Sustainable Wales/Cymru Gynaliadwy.

He will be joined on stage by poet Samantha Wynne-Rhydderch to read work from ‘Gorwelion/Shared Horizons’, a global anthology of new prose and poetry about climate change, which Robert edited for publication by Parthian.

The event is on Friday, December 9, doors open at 7.30pm at the Cellar Bar, Quay Street, Cardigan, SA43 1HU. Entry is £3.

People can sign up on the door for open mic slots.

Three new works by Robert are recently out or due soon.

‘Gorwelion/Shared Horizons’ appeared in 2021. A collection of his short prose, ‘Delirium’, was published by Seren in May this year; and his pamphlet ‘Wild Swimming at Scarweather Sands’ is due from Black Spring Press early in 2023.

Samantha Wynne-Rhydderch, who lives in New Quay, has received awards for her work from the Society of Authors, the Hawthornden Foundation and Literature Wales.

She won a Leverhulme writer in residence award to collaborate with the National Wool Museum where she wrote the pamphlet Lime & Winter (Rack Press) which was a finalist in the 2014 Michael Marks Awards.

She won second prize in the National Poetry Competition in 2011. Her second collection, Not in These Shoes, was shortlisted for Wales Book of the Year in 2009. Her third book of poetry, Banjo, was published by Picador in 2012.