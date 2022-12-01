A PEMBROKESHIRE man has been banned from the road after admitting two separate drink-driving offences.

James Bevan, 49, of Portfield, Haverfordwest, appeared at Llanelli Magistrates Court on November 24 where he admitted to two counts of drink driving.

The first took place on November 4 when he was caught driving a Mitsubishi Lancer on St Davids Road, Haverfordwest, with an alcohol level of 107micrograms per 100mililitres of breath.

The second incident took place on November 23 when he was caught driving the same vehicle in Tesco, Haverfordwest, with a breath alcohol level of 81micrograms per 100mililitres of breath.

He was banned from driving for 45 months, ordered to complete a rehabilitation activity requirement and to complete 200 hours of unpaid work.

He also had to pay £114 surcharge and £85 costs.