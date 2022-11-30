A Disney+ tv series comes out today (Wednesday, November 30), with many west Wales locations featured.

Visit Wales has revealed nine of the fairy tale shooting locations in the epic fantasy thriller series, Willow, a sequel to the 1988 film starring Warwick Davis and Val Kilmer.

Much of the series was filmed on Pendine Sands, where filming happened in October 2021.

Speaking of Pendine, Amar Chadha-Patel, who plays Thraxus Boorman in the new series, said: “Pendine truly is the most remarkable location – just the biggest beach I’ve ever seen in my life. An endless sand bank. The locations we’ve been to have been stunning.”

Also in west Wales, more locations include Llanddeusant, as well as Penwyllt in the north of the Swansea Valley. Other areas which can be seen on the series is Margam Country Park and Neath Abbey.

Other Welsh locations included in the series include Morlais Quarry, Merthyr Mawr, Taf Fechan Forest and Bridgend.

The filming of Willow taking place on a wet and windy Pendine Sands (Image: Martin Stockton)

In a statement at the start of filming, the Welsh Government said: "We are also hugely excited to welcome Lucasfilm to Wales. Lucasfilm will be shooting Willow, an epic fantasy adventure series, which will debut on Disney + in 2022.

"The series continues the spirit of adventure, heroics, and humour of Ron Howard’s 1988 feature film, which was shot in Llanberis in Gwynedd."

It is hoped that the filming of the series will increase tourism in the area, with 53 per cent of Brits saying they specifically travel to visit the backdrops of their favourite TV shows and movies.

This has been true for Wales, with hits such as Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallow (Parts One and Two), Captain America: The First Avenger and The Dark Knight Rises also being filmed across Wales in the last few years.

Dawn Bowden, Deputy Minister for Arts and Sport said about Willow: “The series has been an excellent opportunity to showcase Wales’s spectacular scenery and show the world what a beautiful country we live in.

“This extremely popular series offers a fantastic opportunity to elevate our country on a global level, and the locations demonstrate the diverse landscape we’re blessed with.”