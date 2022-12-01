A PEMBROKESHIRE man has been fined for driving without insurance.

Taylor Gratton, 31, of Freshwater East Road, Lamphey, was found guilty of driving without insurance by Llanelli Magistrates Court on November 24.

He was caught on May 8 driving a Mercedes C250 Amg Sport Cdi on the A477 Jordanston, Neyland, when there was no insurance policy in place to cover the use of the vehicle.

He was fined £660, given six points on his licence and ordered to pay £66 surcharge and £90 costs.

