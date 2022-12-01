FOUR Pembrokeshire drivers have recently been in court for speeding.

Ryan Blandford, 37, of Victoria Road, Pembroke Dock, admitted speeding at Cardiff Magistrates Court on November 15.

He was caught on June 14 doing 35mph in a Seat Exeo on North Road in Cardiff, a restricted road with a 30mph limit. He was fined £115, given three points on his licence and ordered to carry out £34 surcharge and £90 costs.

Paul Henry Griffiths, 65, of Station Road, Pembroke, admitted speeding at Llanelli Magistrates Court on November 22.

He was caught on May 18 doing 37mph in a Man Tge on the A478 Begelly, a restricted road with a 30mph limit. He was fined £115, given three points on his licence and also to pay £34 surcharge and £90 costs.

Julie-Ann James, 47, of Lower Lamphey Road, Pembroke, admitted speeding at Llanelli Magistrates Court on November 22.

She was caught on May 18 doing 83mph in a Vauxhall Astra on the A48 near Pensarn where the limit is 70mph. She was fined £100, given three points on her licence and ordered to pay £34 surcharge and £90 costs.

Christina Williams, 39, of Pen-y-Garn, St Davids, admitted speeding at Llanelli Magistrates Court on November 22.

She was caught on May 17 doing 37mph in a Vauxhall Astra on the A487 Newport Village, a restricted road with a 30mph limit. She was fined £100, given three points on her licence and ordered to pay £34 surcharge and £90 costs.

