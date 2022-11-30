A mother-of two who hit three parked cars after drinking more than double the legal drink-drive limit has appeared before magistrates for sentence.

Gemma Debono, 37, of Stepaside, Narberth, wept as she stood before Haverfordwest magistrates earlier this week.

The bench heard how police received a call on the evening of Saturday, October 29, informing them that three parked cars had been hit at Summerhill, Stepaside. The driver, Gemma Debono, was seen walking into her house.

“The police arrived and the defendant confirmed that it was she who had hit the three vehicles,” said Crown Prosecutor Kelly Rivers.

A breath test proved positive and Debono was conveyed to the police station where she provided two further breath tests, the lower reading being 80 mcg. The legal limit is 35.

Debono was represented in court by Tom Lloyd.

“It’s disappointing to see my client before the court this morning, as she has never troubled the courts until today,” he said.

Mr Lloyd went on to say that the defendant works as a self-employed cleaner throughout south Pembrokeshire and also carries out a lot of charity work.

“As a result of today, she’s going to struggle to maintain business because of the time she spends driving,” he said. “She deeply regrets her actions and is visibly upset, as you can see.”

Mr Lloyd added that the collisions with the three parked cars were ‘very minor’ while all the repairs have been carried out.

After listening to the evidence Debono was disqualified from driving for 18 months.

She was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

She also agreed to do a drink-drive awareness course which will reduce her disqualification by 18 weeks.

