It is the end of an era today, Wednesday, November 30 as a village shop that has served its community for more than half a century closes its doors forever.

Roch Gate Stores has been serving the village since the 70s, as well as a Post Office the shop sold a bit of everything; food, alcohol, newspapers and magazines, stationery and beach toys to name just a small selection.

The current owners, Tim, Brenda and St John Brentnall say the difficult decision to close is due to a combination of factors, but that things have been exacerbated by the cost-of-living crisis.

“It’s not sustainable anymore,” said Tim. “We put a lot of money into it last winter in the hope that we would have a good summer but it didn’t come back. With the cost of utilities this winter it just…”

Tim said that he and his parents sat down and looked at the store’s finances and decided to close while they still had the cash to be able to pay the two part time staff members redundancy.

“With the overheads of running a shop it doesn’t add up,” he said. “We can’t compete with the discount supermarkets. I don’t blame people for shopping there, I do so myself.”

Tim was one of the 736 sub-postmasters wrongly prosecuted between 2000 and 2014 during what became known as the Horizon scandal.

His conviction was quashed by the Court of Appeal in July last year. He said that the wrongful prosecution had cost the family a lot of money, which had also impacted the business.

Despite this they decided that it was important to have a post office counter at the shop but when Post Office decided to reduce its hours, that affected foot fall.

A few years ago the family put in for planning permission to reduce the size of the shop and develop residential units at the site.

Tim said that had this happened, it would have ensured the shop’s future, but it was opposed by bot the community council and the planning authority.

“It is a cumulative effect of of different factors,” said Tim. “It’s everything together.

“We are very sad about it. We don’t know what we are going to do now. It’s just very sad.”

“We are grateful for the support that the village has given us over the years.”

Tim said that Roch Gate Stores was ‘just the tip of the iceberg’ with the shop’s crisp and chocolate suppliers having lost four shops in the last week.

Some of the services provided by Roch Gate Stores will now be taken over by nearby Rainbolts Hill Campsite.

The campsite has a small shop and will offer newspapers and basic essentials and an application is in progress to take over the post office provision.

“This will be as an interim solution to support residents within our community until a more longer term solution can be found, whether that be the existing premises on Church Road, possibly the motel site or somewhere else in the community,” said the site’s Nick Neumann.

“Our location might not be as ideal as the current shop, nonetheless we would like to step in and help the community with continuity of services.”