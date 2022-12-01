OUR Western Telegraph Camera Club members have been busy out and about capturing photos in Pembrokeshire.

Despite the bad weather we've had recently, our members have been taking stunning photos of local wildlife and scenery.

Here are some of our favourites.

Western Telegraph: Kingfisher. Picture: Alan MerrettKingfisher. Picture: Alan Merrett (Image: Alan Merrett (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Church Rock, Broad Haven South. Picture: Ray EverittChurch Rock, Broad Haven South. Picture: Ray Everitt (Image: Ray Everitt (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Manorbier. Picture: Cath EdwardsManorbier. Picture: Cath Edwards (Image: Cath Edwards (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Fox. Picture: Marcus CarrozzoFox. Picture: Marcus Carrozzo (Image: Marcus Carrozzo (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Boat at Saundersfoot. Picture: David CantonBoat at Saundersfoot. Picture: David Canton (Image: David Canton (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Swans at Pembroke Dock. Picture: Sara JoseySwans at Pembroke Dock. Picture: Sara Josey (Image: Sara Josey (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Carew Castle lit up. Picture: Keith GoffinCarew Castle lit up. Picture: Keith Goffin (Image: Keith Goffin (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

If you would like to join the camera club and have your pictures featured, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.