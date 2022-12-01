OUR Western Telegraph Camera Club members have been busy out and about capturing photos in Pembrokeshire.
Despite the bad weather we've had recently, our members have been taking stunning photos of local wildlife and scenery.
Here are some of our favourites.
Kingfisher. Picture: Alan Merrett (Image: Alan Merrett (Western Telegraph Camera Club))
Church Rock, Broad Haven South. Picture: Ray Everitt (Image: Ray Everitt (Western Telegraph Camera Club))
Manorbier. Picture: Cath Edwards (Image: Cath Edwards (Western Telegraph Camera Club))
MORE NEWS:
Fox. Picture: Marcus Carrozzo (Image: Marcus Carrozzo (Western Telegraph Camera Club))
Boat at Saundersfoot. Picture: David Canton (Image: David Canton (Western Telegraph Camera Club))
Swans at Pembroke Dock. Picture: Sara Josey (Image: Sara Josey (Western Telegraph Camera Club))
Carew Castle lit up. Picture: Keith Goffin (Image: Keith Goffin (Western Telegraph Camera Club))
If you would like to join the camera club and have your pictures featured, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here