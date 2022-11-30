THERE are plans to put a new car park in Haverfordwest.

Pembrokeshire County Council placed a public notice in the Western Telegraph on November 30 outlining plans for a new car park at County Hall in Haverfordwest.

The proposal, if confirmed, would provide car parking facilities at County Hall for a range of vehicles.

The vehicles that would be able to use the car park would be in classes 1-5 which includes ‘solo motorcycles, registered disabled vehicles, motor cars, motor cycle combinations and motor vehicles not exceeding 3.5 tonnes GVW or 5.5 metres in length.’

Parking would be allowed for permit holders only between 7am and 5pm Monday-Friday and for permit holders and pay & display outside of the aforementioned hours.

The pay & display would be proposed at costing £1 for up to one hour, £2 for up to two hours and £3 for up to four hours. For parking longer than four hours, pay and display would cost £4 for a day.

Full details including maps are able to be viewed at County Hall, Haverfordwest, and online at www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk. Any objections to the proposed order must be made in writing before December 22. These can be made by writing Head of Infrastructure, County Hall, Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire, SA61 1TP.