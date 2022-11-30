A SKIP hire company in Pembrokeshire has submitted a planning application for an extension to its premises.

Greenacres Skip Hire Ltd has submitted the application to Pembrokeshire County Council as stated by the council in a public notice in the Western Telegraph on November 30.

The company wants to add an extension to an existing recycling building which would be on land to the west of Greenacres Skip Hire, Dwrbach, Fishguard (SA65 9RE).

MORE NEWS:

The council has classed it as a major development in the public notice.

Anyone who wishes to make a representation about the application – either for or against – must do so in writing by December 21.

Representations can be made by visiting www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk and entering the reference 22/0689/PA into the planning portal or by writing to Director of Community Services, County Hall, Haverfordwest, SA61 1TP. The reference must also be included here.