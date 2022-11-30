The family of the man who died after being trampled by a 'dangerously out of control cow’ in Whitland have paid tribute to him.

Huw Evans, 75, from Whitland, died after the cow escaped from Whitland Mart on the morning of Saturday, November 19.

The incident occurred on North Road at around 10.15am on the Saturday morning.

Wales Air Ambulance airlifted Mr Evans to the University of Wales Hospital in Cardiff for treatment.

Dyfed-Powys Police confirmed that Mr Evans died on Friday, November 25.

“Huw was a loved dad, dadcu, brother, uncle and friend to many," said a family statement.

“We would like to thank the community for their support and well wishes while Huw was in hospital and since his passing, we now know how much he will be missed.”

A spokesperson from Dyfed-Powys Police said: “The family has asked to be left to grieve in private.

“Dyfed-Powys Police, together with the Health and Safety Executive, are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident in North Road.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

The Health and Safety Executive, which is investigating the incident with the police, confirmed his death.

At the time of the attack, a spokesperson from Dyfed-Powys Police said: “The cow then went on the rail track in the area, and trains had to be put on stop to mitigate danger to them.

“Eventually it made its way to a field, where every effort was made to safely contain it in consultation with the owner.

“Unfortunately all attempts failed, and due to the danger posed by the animal, it was humanely dispatched with the consent of owner.”