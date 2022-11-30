A warrant without bail has been issued for Pembroke Dock motorist Mathew Fry who is accused of driving his Audi A4 despite being previously disqualified.

The offence is alleged to have taken place on September 1 at Upper Lamphey Road, Pembroke.

Fry, 39, of Dimond Street, Pembroke Dock faces an additional charge of driving without third party insurance.

The charges were first brought before Haverfordwest magistrates on November 15 but were adjourned following notification from the defendant that he had covid symptoms and was unable to attend the hearing.

Today (Wednesday), Fry once again failed to appear to submit a plea. No explanations were given either by the defendant or by his legal representative, for his non-appearance.

