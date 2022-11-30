A warrant without bail has been issued for Pembroke Dock motorist Mathew Fry who is accused of driving his Audi A4 despite being previously disqualified.
The offence is alleged to have taken place on September 1 at Upper Lamphey Road, Pembroke.
Fry, 39, of Dimond Street, Pembroke Dock faces an additional charge of driving without third party insurance.
The charges were first brought before Haverfordwest magistrates on November 15 but were adjourned following notification from the defendant that he had covid symptoms and was unable to attend the hearing.
Today (Wednesday), Fry once again failed to appear to submit a plea. No explanations were given either by the defendant or by his legal representative, for his non-appearance.
MORE NEWS
- Haverfordwest man pleads guilty to sexual assaults on women
- Man in custody accused of entering Pembroke home with knife
- Pembrokeshire house restorers wanted for hit Channel 4 series
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here