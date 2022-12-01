SOME roads in Pembrokeshire will be closed for around three weeks in January.

Pembrokeshire County Council placed a notice in the public notice section of the Western Telegraph on November 30 advising of the impending road closure.

The closure will affect a number of roads in Pembroke Dock to allow for carriageway enhancements and repair works to be carried out.

The closure will come into effect on Monday, January 9 and last for approximately three weeks. It will affect the following roads:

Dimond Street from the junction with Water Street/Laws Street to the junction with Queens Street.

Gordon Street from the junction with Dimond Street north for around 100metres.

Lewis Street from the junction with Dimond Street south for approximately 100metres.

Meyrick Street from the junction with Dimond Street south for approximately 100metres.

Lower Meyrick Street from the junction with Dimond Street north for approximately 100metres.

During the closure, pedestrian access will be maintained and an alternative route for transport will be signposted.

One-way orders in place on Dimond Street, Lewis Street, Gordon Street and Link Road from Lower Meyrick Street car park onto Western Way will be temporarily suspended during the works to allow access to properties and the car park when appropriate.