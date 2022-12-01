Some roads in Haverfordwest will be closed for two weekends in January.

Pembrokeshire County Council placed a notice in the public notice section of the Western Telegraph on November 30 advising of the impending road closure.

The closure will affect three roads in Haverfordwest to allow for carriageway resurfacing to be carried out.

The closure will come into effect on Saturday, January 7 and be in place for that weekend and the following weekend from Saturday, January 14. It will affect the following roads:

Albert Street (A487) from the access to Marychurch Court to Barn Street junction.

Barn Street (A487) from Albert Street junction to the junction with Mariners Square Road.

Portfield Road (B4327) from Barn Street junction to Tesco mini roundabout.

During the closure, pedestrian access will be maintained.

One-way orders in place on Jury Lane and Albert Street will be temporarily suspended during the works to allow access to properties on the roads when possible.