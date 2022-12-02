A PEMBROKESHIRE road will be closed for six weeks starting in January.

Pembrokeshire County Council placed a notice in the public notice section of the Western Telegraph on November 30 advising of the impending road closure.

The closure will affect Chapel Road, Scleddau to allow for work on installing a footway and priority system.

The closure will come into effect on Monday, January 9 and be in place for six weeks. It will affect the following section of road:

Chapel Road (C3121), Scleddau from the junction with the A40 (T) Haverfordwest to Fishguard road, south to its junction with Waun Las estate.

During the closure, pedestrian access will be maintained.

There is an alternative route for traffic which is described as via the A40(T) Haverfordwest to Fishguard road, A4219 Scleddau to Dwrback road, C3025 towards Jordanston Hill and C3121 Chapel Road.