A 68-year-old woman has gone missing from her home in Pembrokeshire.

Eryl went missing from her home in Pembroke, and her car was found yesterday afternoon (Tuesday, November 29) at St Govans Head.

An appeal from Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Have you seen 68-year-old Eryl, or do you have information that might help us find her?

“She has been reported missing from her home in Pembroke.

“Eryl may be wearing jeans and a light blue puffer jacket.

“Her car was found in the car park for St Governs Head yesterday afternoon, Tuesday 29th November.

“Anyone who has seen Eryl, or knows of her whereabouts, is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police.”

Police can be contacted by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk or by calling the non-emergency number at 101.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.

Quote reference: DP-20221129-328