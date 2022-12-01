A PEMBROKESHIRE road will be closed to allow for Santa to visit.

The Welsh Government placed a notice in the public notice section of the Western Telegraph on November 30 advising of the impending road closure.

The closure will affect the A4076 Trunk Road in Milford Haven to allow the visit of Father Christmas to the Winter Carnival being held near the road.

The closure will come into effect on Saturday, December 3 and be in place for roughly three hours between 3pm and 6pm. It will affect the following section of road:

Hamilton Terrace (A4076 trunk road) from the junction with Sandhurst Road to the junction with The Rath.

There is an alternative route for traffic which is described as via Sandhurst Road and The Rath for westbound vehicles and via Dartmouth Street and Robert Street to Great North Road for eastbound/northbound vehicles.