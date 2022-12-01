A Haverfordwest man has been remanded in custody just days after being convicted of smearing faeces on the walls of a police cell.

Declan Maguire, 29, appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates yesterday (Wednesday), via a video link from Swansea Prison after breaching bail conditions which required him to report to Haverfordwest police station twice a week.

He also faces new charges of possessing Class B cannabis with intent to supply and of acquiring criminal property, namely £3,454.56 in cash.

Maguire denies both charges which are alleged to have been committed on October 26.

Five days earlier Maguire, of Cartlett, Haverfordwest, appeared before Llanelli magistrates where he pleaded guilty to a charge of criminal damage after smearing faeces on the walls and door of a cell at Haverfordwest police station.

After listening to the evidence, magistrates ordered him to pay £140 compensation to Dyfed-Powys Police as well as a £40 fine and £85 costs.

But this week Crown Prosecutor Ben Williams urged magistrates to remand Maguire in custody pending his trial for the possession of illegal drugs with intent to supply and of acquiring criminal property.

Magistrates agreed to his request.

The trial will take place at Haverfordwest magistrates court on December 14.

MORE NEWS