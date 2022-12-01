A Haverfordwest company has become the first high street business in the country to partner with the UK’s leading medicinal cannabis clinic.

Pembrokeshire CBD Centre, on Bridge Street, has partnered with Sapphire Clinic to become the first CBD dispensary in the UK where members of the public can walk in off the high street to talk about accessing medical cannabis.

People can also enter the store in an official capacity to arrange an appointment with a medical cannabis clinic.

Rowan Bailey, director and product developer at Pembrokeshire CBD, said: “To have achieved this partnership from such a small start four years ago is incredibly humbling for us.

"It proves that our ethos of taking things slow and steady with a focus on compliance, quality and customer care has paid dividends in this ever evolving and competitive market.

“For a small shop in the heart of Pembrokeshire to be the first official high street partner with Sapphire is a massive achievement not only for us as a business, but ultimately for the community of customers who come to us for their needs.

“We can now work with them to access their first medical cannabis consultation, as well as provide ongoing support with clarifying the legislation, accessing over the counter CBD to complement their prescription, and supply the necessary equipment and materials they need to maintain their medical cannabis devices.”

"We owe our success to our customers who have supported us from day one, as well as our families who have stood by us taking these leaps and working through the difficult past couple of years with Covid-19.

“We look forward to seeing how this industry continues to unfold and this partnership develops."

In the UK, cannabis can be legally prescribed to people who suffer from a range of painful and debilitating conditions - including anxiety, chronic pain, PTSD, and fibromyalgia.

Having recently gone through the FSA’s novel food process, Pembrokeshire CBD Centre and Infinity CBD are among the few businesses on the UK market with fully compliant CBD products.