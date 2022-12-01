A Pembrokeshire dad who stole from his employer has narrowly escaped going to prison.

Spencer Lepetit of Hawthorne Rise, Haverfordwest was given an eight-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, for theft by an employee on May 6 this year.

Part of the suspended sentence order included 180 hours of unpaid work and a 30-day rehabilitation requirement.

The court heard that Lepetit, 33, had failed to attend an unpaid work appointment on September 6 and had failed to attend an appointment with the probation service on October 21.

He had failed to provide an acceptable excuse or contact the probation service within five days of the missed appointments.

A report by the probation service said that since then he had completed his unpaid work requirement.

He had also completed 16 days of the 30-day rehabilitation requirement and had engaged well.

Judge His Honour Paul Thomas KC said that it was only in exceptional circumstances that the suspended sentence would not be activated.

Miss Williams, representing, the probation service said that Lepetit had admitted the two breaches of the suspended sentence order.

He had missed his unpaid work appointment because his daughter was unwell and had missed the appointment with his probation officer because his phone was broken. He had told the probation officer this but not within the required five days.

She accepted that there was no evidence to put before the court of either of these defences. However, she reiterated that Lepetit had engaged well during rehabilitation activities and had completed his unpaid work on October 4.

She said that Lepetit had a ‘high level of compliance’ and that he ‘did appreciate the seriousness of the matter’.

She added that Lepetit was soon due to start work as a HGV driver, which had been through a probation service referral, and had shared custody of his young daughter.

Judge Thomas decided not to activate the suspended prison sentence.

“You stole from your employer, and you were told by me that if you didn’t do what you were told under the order you would be sent to prison,” he told Lepetit.

“Up until five minutes ago I was going to send you to prison for four months.”

He said that Lepetit had Miss Williams to thank that the suspended sentence was not going to be activated.

Instead Judge Thomas added a further 30 hours of unpaid work to the order and extended the suspension period from 12 to 15 months.

“If you come back [to court] again, you won’t be getting another chance,” he warned.