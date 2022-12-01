Firefighters were called to a property in Haverfordwest High Street earlier this morning (Thursday, December 1).

Crews from Haverfordwest and Milford Haven fire stations attended the third-floor property.

The fire had been extinguished prior to the arrival of the fire crews, with the firefighters present at the scene for around half an hour.

A spokesperson from Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: “On Thursday, December 1, at 10.41am, crews from Haverfordwest and Milford Haven were called to a fire in a property in High Street, Haverfordwest.

“The fire was confined to a light fitting on third floor and was extinguished prior to the arrival of the fire and rescue service.

“Crews have given advice given to keep electrics isolated until inspected by an electrician, and left the scene at 11.09am.”