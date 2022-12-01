December has arrived in style at the Megan's Starr Community Coffee House, Milford Haven, as free hot drinks and a warming Pot Noodle will be handed out to customers throughout the coming winter months.

The project is being launched today (Thursday, December 1) and will continue throughout the winter until the end of March.

Throughout December, the winter warmer evenings will take place on alternate Thursdays and Mondays. So this week it's on Thursday and next week it will be on Monday.

"We may decide to change the days in January as this is just a trial period to find out which nights will suit people the best," said Nicola Harteveld of Megan's Starr.

"But the winter warmer evenings will definitely be continuing right up until the end of March."

The free hot drinks will be served between 4pm and 7pm.

