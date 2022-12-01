A 23-year-old Tenby man has been ordered to pay almost £1,000 in fines and court costs after pleading guilty to assaulting a police officer who was attending an incident outside his home.

Officers were called to a property in Heywood Court, Tenby, on the evening of July 9 following reports that the defendant, Jack Barrett, was causing a disturbance.

"It was obvious that he was extremely intoxicated," Crown Prosecutor Kelly Rivers told Haverfordwest magisrates earlier this week.

"As the officer stepped forward to arrest the defendant, Jack Barrett started to resist and grappled with him, causing him to be taken to the ground. He then tried to punch the officer to his lower torso, but no injury was caused."

At this point, a second police officer became increasingly concerned of Barrett's behaviour.

"The officer considered that there was a very high level of threat towards her, and got the taser ready for use," added Ms Rivers.

Barrett was legally represented in court by Mr Tom Lloyd.

"My client is an outstanding member of his community however this conviction is going to impact on his future," he said.

"But he no longer binge drinks and has certainly learned his lesson."

After considering the evidence, Barrett was fined £576 and orderd to pay a £230 surcharge and £85 costs. He was also ordered to pay £50 compensation to the police officer.

