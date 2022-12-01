A petition has been set up objecting to plans for a holiday park, in a picturesque coastal spot, to nearly double its size and add extra permanent holiday lodges.

Fishguard Bay Resort located on the cliff top between Fishguard and Dinas has applied to extend its 2.8 hectare site to 5.1 hectares and add an extra 36 permanent lodges.

In doing so the site would remove 50 pitches for touring tents and caravans.

The application, on behalf of Philip Jones of Boutique Resorts, also seeks to create a new entrance into the resort from the main road, with a new reception lodge to monitor incoming and outgoing holidaymakers.

A space within the existing main building on site will then be used as an information centre for walkers on the Wales Coastal Path.

The planning application proposes significant additional landscaping both on the approved site and on the proposed extension land.

It states that the replacement of white touring caravans, multi coloured awnings and tents with the more muted colours of the lodges will enhance the appearance of the site.

The new development is expected to support 11 full time and 38 part time new jobs. The site currently employs five full and 24 part time members of staff.

The application states that 23 of the lodges would be sited on the land adjoining the park while 13 would be situated within the park as it stands today.

The proposal will not create any additional units of holiday accommodation but will actually reduce the number of available holiday units on the site.

There would also be vehicle parking adjacent to the new reception lodge, ‘extensive areas of additional landscaping and significant enhancement of wildlife areas’.

The resort will be a mix of owner-occupied lodges and letting units for unrestricted holiday use during a 12-month holiday season.

The application also says that, if the park consisted of 86 luxury lodges, rather than 50 lodges and 50 touring spaces as it is at present, the economic spend in the local area could be in excess of £5 million a year.

However, in a post planning consultation the site’s near neighbours expressed fears about, among other things, noise pollution, visual impact, overshadowing, the unsuitability of the access road, loss of privacy, smells and second home ownership.

One of the neighbours has also set up a petition on Change.org objecting to the development.

The deadline for submissions to Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority regarding the development is December 5. It will then be discussed at a subsequent development management committee.

For more information on the application see planning.pembrokeshirecoast.wales.