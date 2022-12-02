Shoppers searching for homemade gifts and festive fun can make their way to St Davids on Saturday, December 3, for the Oriel y Parc Christmas Market.

Open from 10am-3pm, the event will feature a wide range of stalls stocked with locally produced gifts, food and crafts products, while people can refuel on yuletide favourites from the on-site Pilgrims Café.

Oriel y Parc manager, Claire Bates said: “We look forward to welcoming fantastic local businesses and customers back to our Christmas Market, having had to keep stalls outside last year due to Covid-19.

“We are delighted to be able to open our doors again this year, welcoming stallholders inside the building and in our courtyard. We’ll also be offering a range of hot food and drink to help you keep warm as you shop local.

“This is one of many free events being organised at Oriel y Parc and other National Park Authority attractions as part of the Winter of Well-being support programme, helping communities across the park to stay well this winter.”

There is also a range of other festive activities taking place at Oriel y Parc between now and the end of December, with free drop-in Arty Craft Workshops from 10am-4pm every Saturday and Sunday (except December 3, the day of the Christmas Market).

Families can also follow the Find the Reindeer Trail every day from Saturday 19 November for £2 per child, which will include a special prize at the end.

The North Pole post box will also be available from Saturday 19 November until 20 December, giving people a chance to post their letter to Santa. You can collect your reply three days after posting, along with a small free gift.

There’s also On Your Doorstep exhibition, open daily from 10am-4pm.

The Oriel y Parc Christmas Market will take place from 10am-3pm on Saturday, December 3. Entry is free and parking in the Oriel y Parc car park is also free.

For more information about Oriel y Parc visit www.orielyparc.co.uk, email info@orielyparc.co.uk or call 01437 720392.