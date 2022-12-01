Michael Scourfield - described by his daughter as 'a giant of a man both in presence and personality' -stepped into his much-loved workshop on the morning of June 12, 2021, for the final time.

As he began using his Lichtenberg fractal machine to burn patterns onto the wooden items he sold at his on-site shop, he was electrocuted as a result of the machine’s exceptionally high voltage.

A fire quickly tore through the workshop while Mr Scourfield remained slumped over his machine.

“The events of June 12 have changed our lives forever,” his daughter, Rachel, told a jury inquest at Haverfordwest’s County Hall today (Thursday).

“We will never forget the scenes we witnessed that morning, and we will be eternally grateful to the passers-by who pulled Dad out of the burning building.

"If they hadn’t acted so selflessly, Dad would have been left inside the burning wreck and we wouldn’t have had the opportunity to say a final goodbye.”

Michael Scourfield's body was discovered at around 9.15am by former fire fighter Sam Ward who was driving through Sageston with his partner and young children.

“We saw smoke coming from the old stone barn,” he said in a witness statement.

“When I got to the barn to see what was happening I saw a male to the right of the main door. He was slumped over something with his head towards the doorway so I rolled him onto his back and pulled him outside by his arms.”

Flames were already covering Mr Scourfield’s legs and when Mr Ward checked his pulse and breathing, he realised that Mr Scourfield had already died.

Deputy chief officer Jason Woodman of the Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said that detailed investigations carried out by officers confirmed that the fire had started to the right of the main door which was where Mr Scourfield had positioned his Lichtenberg machine.

“It became apparent that these machines are dangerous items as they use very high voltages to do the work required of them," he said.

"They often have very limited safety mechanisms and can stay energised until they are turned off.”

Officer Woodman said that if electricity is applied to the machine for too long, the charring will regress to combustion which will then enflame.

“And this will continue, regardless of whether the electricity is alive or disconnected.”

Further investigations by the fire service and the Health and Safety Executive into both the machine’s effectiveness and the workshop’s electricity supply were hampered by the devastating effects of the fire.

“The machine was never recovered as a result of the extensive fire damage and for the same reason it wasn’t possible to determine whether the electrical supply could have played a role in the fire that day,” said Officer Woodman.

Meanwhile forensic pathologist Dr Stephen Leadbeatter said that ‘on the balance of probability’, the cause of Mr Scourfield’s death was electrocution.

The initial post mortem showed that no smoke had entered his airways while his blood analysis confirmed a very low concentration of carbon monoxide from smoke. As a result, Dr Leabeatter concluded that Mr Scourfield had died before the fire took hold.

“The reason he was unable to remove himself from the fire was because of a disturbance of the rhythm of the heart,” he said.

“And on the balance of probability, this was caused by electrocution.”

After listening to the evidence the jury retired to consider their conclusion and after a 20-minute consideration, they returned a unanimous conclusion of accidental death.

