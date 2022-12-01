A Pembroke man has been remanded in custody charged with the production of cannabis at a farm in Carmarthenshire and of supplying Class B drugs.

Ritchie John Coleman, 32, of Vetch Close, Pembroke appeared before Llanelli magistrates today (Thursday) after police executed a search warrant at a farm in Capel Dewi. No pleas were entered by the defendant.

The warrant was executed by Dyfed-Powys Police officers on October 27 where they allegedly discovered large quantities of cannabis, cocaine and cash.

Stephen Paul Leyson, aged 54, of Capel Dewi, Carmarthen, was this week charged with possession of a firearm and conspiracy to supply class A and B drugs, while Lynne Ann Leyson, aged 51, and Samson Paul Leyson, aged 22, both of Capel Dewi, were charged with conspiracy to supply class A and B drugs.

Andrew Leslie Jenkins, aged 50, of North Hill Road, Mount Pleasant, Swansea, was charged with conspiracy to supply class B drugs and Ritchie John Coleman, aged 32, of Vetch Close, Pembroke, was charged with supply class B drugs and cannabis production.

All five appeared before Llanelli Magistrates Court today.

Stephen Leyson, Jenkins and Coleman were remanded in custody while Lynne and Samson Leyson were granted conditional bail.

They will next appear before Swansea Crown Court on Thursday, January 5, 2023.