The Pembrokeshire Yacht Club has raised more than £1,000 for the county's hospice at home charity, the Paul Sartori Foundation.

The club raised the money from its recent Commodore's Ball and chose to back the charity because of the support it had given to the late father of Commodore Christian Smart.

The ball took place at the Wolfscastle Country Hotel after a long break for various reasons and then the Coronavirus outbreak.

Th event raised £1,001 for Paul Sartori, and the total was described as 'an amazing donation' by Laura Hugman, the charity's clinical manager.

She added: "The donation will enable us to continue supporting palliative patients in Pembrokeshire through Paul Sartori’s clinical services. Thank you to everyone involved for supporting Paul Sartori Foundation.”

She was presented with the cheque on behalf of the club by Paul's wife April and Samantha York.

Pembrokeshire Yacht Club committee member April said: “It was a great night in memory of the Commodore's dad.

"It was lovely to dress up and raise money for a great cause.

"It’s really good to have the Commodore's Ball back after such a long break.”

Paul Sartori Hospice at Home provides a range of services to Pembrokeshire people living in the final stages of a life-limiting illness, including home nursing care, equipment loan, complementary therapy, bereavement and counselling support, under 18s anticipatory grief and bereavement support, physiotherapy, advance care planning and training.

The services provided by the Paul Sartori Hospice at Home enable people in the later stages of any life-limiting illness to be cared for and to die at home with dignity, independence, pain free and surrounded by those they hold most dear, if that is their wish.

All of the services are free of charge and are available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, thanks to the generosity of the Pembrokeshire community.

Further information on the charity and its services can be obtained by visiting their website www.paulsartori.org, or by phoning 01437 763223.