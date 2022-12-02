When it comes to vision, a Pembrokeshire opticians has proved that theirs doesn’t come any clearer after staff at the Haverfordwest branch of Specsavers scooped one of the UK’s most prestigious awards.

This week they were named winners of the Multiple Practice of the Year at the Optician Awards at the Hilton Park Lane in London and received their highly deserved trophy from TV personality Vernon Kay.

"It’s absolutely fantastic to get the recognition for all the hard work our team continue to put in,” said Paul Skoczek, the director of Specsavers Haverfordwest.

"We’re dedicated to providing the best quality of care and clinical professionalism possible, and winning an award like this is a huge honour.”

The Multiple Practice of the Year Award seeks to reward variety and excellence within a corporate setting, looking at what makes the practice appealing and also it’s commitment to patient eye care and customer care.

To make the shortlist, the team outlined their vision of providing enhanced optical services to everyone in their community and how they have harnessed the power of a nationally recognised brand at a local level.

They were also recognised for how their practice appeals to customers and how they meet or exceed their expectations once they have booked an eye exam.

The Bridge Street store is no stranger to accolades – the team walked away with an Optician Award for Enhanced Optical Services in 2017.

And earlier this year, Andy Britton, fellow store director, was one of only 13 other individuals or stores across the UK to receive a Doug and Dame Mary Perkins award for clinical excellence and outstanding customer care at Specsavers.

MORE NEWS