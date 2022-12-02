The famous and much-loved touring rock ‘n’ roll show, That’ll Be The Day, once again took place at the Follies Theatre, Folly Farm at the end of October, and raised £9,063.00 for local charity, Paul Sartori Hospice at Home.

That’ll Be The Day has made 34 appearances in Pembrokeshire, and in the 15 years appearing at Folly Farm, its performances have raised the staggering sum of £142,563 for various Pembrokeshire charities.

Event organiser Phil Thompson said: “To raise this amount of money in the current economic climate is amazing and I thank the Pembrokeshire people for supporting the shows.

"A special thank you must go to Folly Farm for allowing us to stage the shows in the Follies Theatre and for all their continued support with ongoing Community engagement."

That'll Be The Day will be back at Folly Farm on October 27 and 28, 2023. Tickets will be on sale soon.

The event organisers were also pleased to have been supported by Mojo Marketing and Milford Haven Port Authority as sponsors, and Pure West Radio as the media partner.

Paul Sartori Hospice at Home provides a range of services to Pembrokeshire people living in the final stages of a life-limiting illness, including home nursing care, equipment loan, complementary therapy, bereavement and counselling support, under 18s anticipatory grief and bereavement support, physiotherapy, advance care planning and training.

The services provided by the Paul Sartori Hospice at Home enable people in the later stages of any life-limiting illness to be cared for and to die at home with dignity, independence, pain free and surrounded by those they hold most dear, if that is their wish.

All of the services are free of charge and are available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, thanks to the generosity of the Pembrokeshire Community.

Further information on the charity and its services can be obtained by visiting their www.paulsartori.org, or by phoning 01437 763223.