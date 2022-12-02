Pembrokeshire pensioners are being given an early Christmas present thanks to the windfall currently being distributed under the UK Government’s Pensioner Cost of Living payments.

The £300 payments will be paid directly to the pensioners who are in receipt of the Winter Fuel Payment which is aimed at demonstrating the UK government’s commitment to supporting pensioners with their rising energy costs throughout the winter.

The £300 upflift is in addition to the Energy Price Guarantee which will help keep household energy bills as low as possible and aims to save the typical household £900.

Every household is also benefitting from a £400 grant, automatically deducted from their energy bills, as the UK Government takes real action to help people with the cost of living.

The news has been warmly welcomed by Samuel Kurtz, MS for Carmarthen West & South Pembrokeshire.

“The financial situation across the United Kingdom warrants real action from all governments and we need to ensure that those most at risk get the financial support they need this winter,” he said.

“The UK Government’s package of support is a significant intervention that seeks to safeguard the most vulnerable, and today’s announcement will certainly be of huge benefit to 18,543 pensioners in South Pembrokeshire and Carmarthen West who are receipt of it.

“It is vital that this financial support package now reaches the back pockets of my constituents as soon as possible. There can be no delay in rolling this out.”

