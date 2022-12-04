Carmarthenshire FUW branch has raised a staggering £2,034.45 for the Dai Jones Llanilar memorial fund, at a recent dinner to honour county members Dai Lewis, John Davies and Steve Hughson.

The money was raised as part of a raffle and proceeds in honour of the late Dai Jones and the cheque was presented to Royal Welsh Show officials at the Winter Fair.

Mr JOnes, who died in March this year, was best known for presenting TV shows on S4C, such as Cefn Gwlad, documenting the lives of farming families.

He was also the main presenter for the annual Royal Welsh Show.

FUW deputy president Ian Rickman said: “We are pleased to make this donation in aid of the Dai Jones Llanilar memorial fund and thank everyone for their kind support.”