There have been renewed calls to improve the pay of nurses in west Wales.

Nurses in almost every one of Wales’ NHS organisations, including the Hywel Dda University Health Board, have voted to strike over pay.

The Welsh government has offered them pay awards between 4 per cent and 5.5 per cent, well below the rate of inflation and the same as that by the UK Government in England.

Rhun ap Iorwerth MS, Plaid Cymru’s health and care spokesperson warned that nurses “are at their wits end” and that the unintended consequences of inaction will be for more nurses to leave the profession altogether.

Literature from the Royal College of Nursing indicates there were at least 2,900 registered nurse vacancies last year and that the Welsh Government “is driving nursing staff out of the NHS.”

Hywel Dda currently has around 540 registered nurse vacancies, among the highest in Wales.

As a result of staffing struggles, the health board also has one of the highest levels of nurses employed via agencies, which has increased 46 per cent over the past year and costs close to £29 million.

Cefin Campbell, Member of the Senedd for Mid and West Wales said: “For many of our hardworking nurses, the clapping on our doorsteps during the pandemic has become a distant echo as despair and disillusionment increases with falling morale and staff absences.

“No-one wants industrial action, however the fact the ballot took place in the first place indicates the strength of feeling and frustration currently in place within the workforce.

“We’re facing a crisis in our NHS workforce across west Wales – and we are urging the Welsh government to step-up and use every devolved lever at its disposal to come up with a better pay offer for our invaluable nursing staff.”

Rhun ap Iorwerth MS, Plaid Cymru spokesperson for health and care added: “If the news that too many nurses are leaving their vocation isn’t already an indication that things are seriously wrong in the healthcare service, then the recent vote for strike action must be a wake-up call.”