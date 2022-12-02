A magical month of festive events and activities is underway in Saundersfoot as the village steps into its Coastal Christmas.

Against the backdrop of the community’s sparkling seasonal illuminations there will be events, activities and attractions on every single day right through to,and including, New Year’s Day.

Saundersfoot Chamber for Tourism have co-ordinated Coastal Christmas, which is being embraced by businesses and organisations in the village.

Facing the new Ocean Square development, a row of coastal cabins has been put in place for the entire month, and these will feature food and drink and crafts and gifts, as well as a busking space for entertainers and a cabin devoted to promoting local charities and volunteer groups.

Tonight, Friday December 2, will see the switch-on of the village’s Christmas lights at 5.30pm, with carol-singing by the choir from Saundersfoot CP School.

For more information, see www.saundersfootcoastalchristmas.co.uk/events