A magical month of festive events and activities is underway in Saundersfoot as the village steps into its Coastal Christmas.
Against the backdrop of the community’s sparkling seasonal illuminations there will be events, activities and attractions on every single day right through to,and including, New Year’s Day.
Saundersfoot Chamber for Tourism have co-ordinated Coastal Christmas, which is being embraced by businesses and organisations in the village.
Facing the new Ocean Square development, a row of coastal cabins has been put in place for the entire month, and these will feature food and drink and crafts and gifts, as well as a busking space for entertainers and a cabin devoted to promoting local charities and volunteer groups.
MORE NEWS
- Saundersfoot New Year's Day swim unveils 2023 event merchandise
- Royal Oak, Saundersfoot event raises more than £7,500
Tonight, Friday December 2, will see the switch-on of the village’s Christmas lights at 5.30pm, with carol-singing by the choir from Saundersfoot CP School.
For more information, see www.saundersfootcoastalchristmas.co.uk/events
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here