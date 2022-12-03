Statistics show that Pembrokeshire is one of Wales’ top recycling counties, hugely helping the country hit its statutory targets.

The target for Wales’ national recycling rate for the year was set at 64 per cent, with the people of Wales exceeding this target with a rate of 65.2 per cent.

The target is to be raised to 70 per cent for the year of 2024-25, as Welsh government looks to invest more in national recycling.

However, the future 70 per cent target is already being met by Pembrokeshire.

The Welsh Government said that Pembrokeshire was already hitting the target for 2024-25, along with Conwy, Bridgend and Vale of Galmorgan.

In total, 16 of Wales’ 22 local authorities have exceeded this year’s statutory target of 64 per cent, with ten local authorities reporting an increase in performance on the previous year.

The Welsh government’s £1billion investment since devolution in municipal recycling has helped see rates catapult from just 4.8 per cent in 1998-1999, to more than 65 per cent today.

This supports the Welsh government’s ‘Beyond Recycling’ ambition which has set a bold target to achieve zero waste in Wales by 2050.

According to the last global study from Eunomia in 2017, Wales was ranked third in the world behind Germany and Taiwan on the global recycling leader board.

This equals to Wales’ recycling efforts saving around 400,000 tonnes of CO2 per year from being released into the atmosphere.

Figures released earlier this year also showed Wales was the only UK nation to uphold stellar recycling rates during the pandemic, with the other nations of the UK seeing a drop in performance.

Minister for Climate Change, Julie James said: “These brilliant stats show us exactly what can be achieved when we all work together to tackle climate change and put in the hard work to ensure we’re building a green and prosperous Wales for future generations.

“Our recycling track record is a fantastic platform for us to build on to tackle the climate and nature emergencies – and now is not the time to get complacent.”