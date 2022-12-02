A man was taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash on the A477 yesterday (Thursday, December 1) between Johnston and Sentry Cross.

The incident at around 2.40pm involved a Renault Clio and a Land Rover Discovery.

Police officers arrived and closed the road, and the Welsh Ambulance Service also attended.

Traffic was diverted via A477 Neyland Road and the A4076, causing heavy traffic delays along both roads and in both directions.

The man from the Renault Clio was taken to Glangwili Hospital by ambulance for further medical attention, with nobody else injured.

A spokesperson from Dyfed-Powys Police said: “At approximately 2.40pm yesterday (December 1, 2022) a two-vehicle road traffic collision occurred on the A477 between Sentry Cross and Johnston.

“Vehicles involved were a Renault Clio and a Land Rover Discovery.

“One man from the Renault Clio was conveyed to Glangwili Hospital by ambulance, no one else injured. The road was closed.”