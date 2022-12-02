IT’S official! Havards Ironmongers shop in Newport has become the first community-owned hardware store in the whole of the UK.

The shop has been an institution in the north Pembrokeshire town for more than 140 years, selling a wide range of everyday items including tools, cookware and crockery, gardening equipment, and outdoor gear.

Following the announcement that the shop would be placed on the market earlier in 2022, a community share offer launched by the local community in June has since raised £445,000.

The community group have now announced that fund-raising had been successful and that completion of the purchase was made last Friday.

During their campaign, committee members and town volunteers viewed other successful community-owned enterprises in north Pembrokeshire and south Ceredigion including Tafarn Sinc, Rosebush, The White Hart Inn in St Dogmaels and 4CG Cymru Ltd, of Cardigan.

The Havards committee received support from the community development support charity PLANED, as well as Cwmpas, the Wales Co-operative Centre, in setting up the community share offer.

Chairman Clive Hooper said: “This last week has been frantic with contracts, legal conference calls, IT, marketing, job interviews and paperwork in preparation to exchange contracts and move to ownership.

“The Electronic Point of Sale tills arrived in time with our name on them!

“We were ready to open on Saturday, November 26.

“I truly wish to thank everyone who has helped and invested in keeping this last traditional ironmongers shop trading in our community here in Trefdraeth.

“We are ready for Christmas and have a great set of activities over December.

“We’re hosting an IT workshop for all your broken mobile phones, tablets and PCs on December 14 from 2pm to closing.

“Join the town Christmas Market & Treasure Hunt on December 10 with clues at Havards Community Shop while enjoying a mince pie and, for grown-ups, a glass of mulled wine too.

“Please see our Community Shop website for full details at www.siophavards.cymru”.

Anyone seeking to become an investor can contact Chris Morgan, secretary of the Havards Shop community benefit company, on secretary@siophavards.cymru