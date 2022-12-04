Keep Wales Tidy has partnered with local authorities and leading organisations to launch a new national campaign against fly-tipping.

The new campaign ‘Not a Good Look’ calls on people to dispose of their unwanted household items correctly.

Fly-tipping in Wales has been on the rise in recent years, and it has a devastating impact on the environment and our local communities.

A spokesperson from Keep Wales Tidy said: “Whilst illegally dumped rubbish is not a good look, it is also dangerous and expensive to remove.”

The nationwide campaign is being run as part of Caru Cymru (a Welsh phrase meaning ‘Love Wales’) – an inclusive movement led by Keep Wales Tidy and councils to inspire people to take action, and care for the environment.

Keep Wales Tidy Chief Executive Owen Derbyshire said: “It’s fairly clear to see that fly-tipping has been on the rise in recent years, with the pandemic exacerbating the issue.”

“Dumped items in the middle of the street is not a good look, costs local authorities millions to remove, and has a seriously detrimental impact on our communities.

“So, with that in mind, our new campaign aims to educate and encourage people to keep their communities looking great by disposing of household waste items correctly.

“Dumping stuff improperly may seem a quick fix, but the cost to communities and our local environment is very real. Plus, disposing of your unwanted household items is far easier than you think - and cheaper than a fine.”