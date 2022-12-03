Over the last decade, 334 extra children have begun homeschooling in Pembrokeshire, according to figures supplied through a Freedom of Information (FOI) request.

In 2013, figures revealed that just 33 children were homeschooled in the county, but by 2022 this had increased to 367.

In the last four years alone, Pembrokeshire has seen an overall rise in homeschooling of 41 per cent.

The number of primary-aged children being taught at home rose from 144 to 161 (12 per cent) and the number of secondary-aged children has risen from 116 to 206 (78 per cent).

In neighbouring Ceredigion, 258 children are homeschooled, with an overall rise in the last four years of 52 per cent.

MORE NEWS

Pembrokeshire County Council was one of more than 100 councils receiving a FOI request from homeschooling provider Wolsey Hall Oxford.

The company said that the figures showed that, despite Covid-19 restrictions easing up, and schools re-opening, many parents have opted to continue homeschooling their children.

They reflect a similar picture seen across the UK, as statistics show that there are now more than 71,515 homeschoolers – up from 59,559 in 2018 and 22,408 in 2013.

A spokesman said: “What seems very apparent is that those parents who chose to try homeschooling for the first time during Covid-19 have realised how beneficial online learning can be.

"Homeschooling allows children to learn at their own pace and at a time which suits them. It is a much more child-centred approach to education than is available in a traditional classroom.”