The Friday Venue Community Café will become one of the county’s warm spaces, offering free hot drinks and light snacks every Friday throughout the winter months.

The much-loved venue well-known for its bargain cooked breakfasts reopened after a two-year break, due to Covid, in September. It has now received funding from PAVS which will cover the rent for the venue as well as free teas, coffees and snacks.

The Friday Venue, at St Giles Hall, St Davids Road, Letterston, runs from 8.30am until midday every Friday and serves cooked to order breakfasts as well as drinks, homemade cakes and savouries.

READ MORE:

The community café is a not for profit project and all proceeds go to charity.

Last month the café’s customers contributed to a £500 donation for Children in Need. The next appeal, starting in December, will be for Withybush Hospital Cancer unit.

On Friday mornings volunteers are available for a chat or to compete in a tabletop game. The warm space provision will continue throughout the winter months with the exception of December 23 and 30.

“Turn down your heating, and please bring along your friends and neighbours and especially those living alone,” said the venue’s Susan Thomas.

For more information on the Friday Venue see its Facebook page.