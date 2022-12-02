Tenby Leisure Centre's teaching pool has been temporarily closed due to a technical issue.

A notice from the centre to customers of the Pembrokeshire County Council-owned facility today, Friday December 2, said: "Unfortunately we have had to close our teaching pool due to a technical issue.

"We are expecting the issue to be resolved next week.

"We will provide an update as soon as we are in a position to do so.

"Please accept our apologies for any inconvenience caused."

Customers who have booked and paid for a session in the teaching pool will be contacted for a refund to be arranged.

