Tenby Leisure Centre's teaching pool has been temporarily closed due to a technical issue.
A notice from the centre to customers of the Pembrokeshire County Council-owned facility today, Friday December 2, said: "Unfortunately we have had to close our teaching pool due to a technical issue.
"We are expecting the issue to be resolved next week.
"We will provide an update as soon as we are in a position to do so.
"Please accept our apologies for any inconvenience caused."
Customers who have booked and paid for a session in the teaching pool will be contacted for a refund to be arranged.
