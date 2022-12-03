OUTSIDE Carew Castle is a large sculptured cross which stands at 13ft in height.

The cross is intricately carved in a Celtic design of knots and patterns and is believed to be a memorial to a Welsh king.

Coflein.gov.uk believes that the cross was assembled from two different stones – Carmarthen sandstone and volcanic rock from the Preseli mountains.

The carved patterns include plaitwork patterning, knot-work and intricate key-patterning, cord-plaiting, patterns with circular and oval rings.

It has an inscription in Latin at the base of the monument and this has been translated to “The Cross of Margiteut son of Etguin” which many historians have thought to reference Mareddud ap Owain, a descendant of Hywel Dda.

But who was Mareddud and why is this monument in his memory?

Mareddud was a great-grandson of the law-maker and king of Deheubarth Hywel Dda, the family ruled over the kingdom for a number of years however, in 1023, Llewelyn ap Seisyll – the then king – suddenly died and Rhydderch ap Iestyn took the throne by force.

Rhydderch was already king of Gwent and Morgannwg prior to usurping the throne in Deheubarth (which is now south-west Wales) and took over Powys as well.

In 1033, he was killed by the Irish but details are scarce and the kingdom of Deheubarth was returned to the descendants of Hywel Dda – Mareddud and his brother Hywel.

The brothers ruled together but it was not an easy rule. The following year, the pair entered into a battle with Rhydderch’s sons at Irathwy. There are no official records found but the brothers were believed to have won as they remained in power.

Unfortunately for Mareddud, he would not rule alongside his brother for long as he was killed in 1035 by the sons of Cynon, which left his brother Hywel as the sole ruler of Deheubarth and to defend the region against the Vikings and his eventual usurper Gruffudd ap Llewelyn, who took the throne in 1042.

It is believed therefore that the cross was created around the time of Mareddud’s death to commemorate the king, however, some historians believe it to be older, with the inscription added later.

It is not known where the cross was initially placed as records show that it was moved to Carew Castle around 1690. When it arrived at the castle – most likely to be used as decoration – it was already damaged as some of the stone had flaked off.

In 1811 it was sitting on a low plinth and around 15 years later, it was altered to align with the road again as it had been recently lowered.

In 1844 repairs had to be made as the top stone was dislodged. It was re-set in its slot with lead.

The cross was placed into state care in 1923 according to Coflein.

In 1925, the cross was moved away from the road and during the Second World War it was moved again to ensure it was protected. It was later placed back at the roadside in front of the castle but in a different location.