A Pembrokeshire village well-known for its small independent shops and galleries will be throwing its doors open for late night shopping next week.

Solva’s annual Christmas shopping night will take place this Thursday, December 8 from 5pm until 8pm.

The event promises to be an evening of Christmas festivities and late night shopping. Local shops, cafes and bars will be open late and there will be some fantastic visiting independent craft and food stalls dotted around the village.

Expect live music and dancing from Raul Speek, free mulled wine from Window on Wales, a trail of crumbs from MamGu Welshcakes and a wonderful Christmas spirit in the air.

There will be free parking and everybody is welcome.