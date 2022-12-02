Fishguard Thunderbolts took home a haul of trophies from a recent competition in the capital.

The mixed ability sport team headed to Cardiff last month to compete in the Rotary Disabled Sports Team Championships.

The Thunderbolts finished second, winning a total of four events; basketball, curling, shotput and boccia.

The Thunderbolts won four of their competitions and came second overall. (Image: Fishguard Thunderbolts)

Ffion Booth also won the outstanding sports person of the championships trophy.

The Thunderbolts is a multi sports club for adults and young people with disabilities. It meets at Fishguard Leisure Centre under the guidance of coach, Brian Millard.

The team that triumphed at the tournament consisted of: Ffion Booth, Faye James, Izzie Booth, Marc Thomas, Jake Richards, Ellie Millard, David Thomas and David Booth.

For information about the Thunderbolts, join their page on Facebook.