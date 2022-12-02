THE Western Telegraph Camera Club members are constantly out and about capturing the beauty of Pembrokeshire.
Whether its the weather, flora, fauna or local landmarks, they are on hand to capture the scenes.
Each week we set our members a theme and this week, the theme is rain. Here are some of our favourites.
MORE NEWS:
If you would like to join the Western Telegraph Camera Club and have your pictures featured online and in print, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here