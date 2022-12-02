THE Western Telegraph Camera Club members are constantly out and about capturing the beauty of Pembrokeshire.

Whether its the weather, flora, fauna or local landmarks, they are on hand to capture the scenes.

Each week we set our members a theme and this week, the theme is rain. Here are some of our favourites.

Western Telegraph: Raindrops on snowdrops. Picture: Ron OversRaindrops on snowdrops. Picture: Ron Overs

Western Telegraph: Rain on window. Picture: Tony RimmerRain on window. Picture: Tony Rimmer

Western Telegraph: Raindrops on flower. Picture: Donna-Marie HumphriesRaindrops on flower. Picture: Donna-Marie Humphries

Western Telegraph: Rain and hail on autumnal leaves. Picture: Sara JoseyRain and hail on autumnal leaves. Picture: Sara Josey

Western Telegraph: Rain teeming down. Picture: Rosemary ReesRain teeming down. Picture: Rosemary Rees

Western Telegraph: Rain hitting puddles. Picture: Cathy DeaneRain hitting puddles. Picture: Cathy Deane

If you would like to join the Western Telegraph Camera Club and have your pictures featured online and in print, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.