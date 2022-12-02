Pembrokeshire County Council is highlighting forthcoming new legal requirements to keep poultry and captive birds indoors or otherwise separated from wild birds.

The interim Chief Veterinary Officer for Wales, Dr Gavin Watkins, has announced further steps to tackle avian influenza, building on previous measures put in place as part of the Wales Avian Influenza Prevention Zone in October.

From Friday, 2 December it will be a legal requirement for all bird keepers to keep their birds indoors or otherwise separated from wild birds.

"Keepers must also complete and act upon a bespoke biosecurity review of the premises where birds are kept," stated a council statement.

"This is to minimise the risk of virus entry into bird houses, which usually results in high mortality."

Dr Watkins is encouraging bird keepers to prepare for the introduction of the new measures, by making sure housing is suitable, with the housed environment enhanced to protect bird welfare. Keepers should consult their vet for advice where needed.

The council statement continued: "Housing is effective in protecting birds against avian influenza only if accompanied by rigorous biosecurity to keep the virus out of bird units.

"All keepers of birds are asked to complete the biosecurity checklist, which will be compulsory for all keepers.

"There has been an unprecedented incursion of avian influenza into Great Britain and Europe in 2022.

"Public health advice remains that the risk to human health from the virus is very low and food standards bodies advise that avian influenzas pose a very low food safety risk for UK consumers."

A copy of the biosecurity measures can be found on the link HERE.

These new measures are in addition to those in the Wales Avian Influenza Prevention Zone, which remain crucially important and more information can be found here: https://gov.wales/all-wales-avian-influenza-prevention-zone

If poultry keepers need advice or have any queries, please contact the Animal Health and Welfare Team via the Contact Centre at PCC on 01437 764551.