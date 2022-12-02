Fancy yourself as a bit of a Christmas tree connoisseur? Then get down to Britain’s smallest city this weekend.

For the next two days a plethora of fabulous firs will be filling St Davids City Hall, with members of the public having a chance to vote on their favourites.

The St Davids Festival of Christmas Trees will be open to the public tomorrow, Saturday, December 3 from 10an until 3pm.

There is also a selection of wonderful wreaths to vote on, with votes costing 50p each.

The winners of the public vote will then be announced at the tree lighting ceremony which takes place Saturday evening on the Cross Square St Davids.

The ceremony starts at 5.15pm. It will be followed by a visit from Santa who will fly through St David’s on his sleigh before going to his grotto at the Memorial Hall.

All children of the parish of St Davids and Ysgol Penrhyn Dewi infant and junior section will have received their Santa tickets, along with all children at Wyncliff Childcare.

If your child has not received their ticket by the end of school today (Friday), get in touch with Bethan Price on 07767398924.

Children who do not live in the parish of St Davids and Solva can get a ticket to see santa from the National Trust shop for a voluntary donation of £1.