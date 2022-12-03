HERE are the death notices placed in the Western Telegraph on Wednesday, November 30.

Nicole Heaton (Milford Haven)

The death occurred peacefully on Tuesday, November 22 of Nicole Heaton, aged 74 years of Castle Pill Road, Steynton, Milford Haven. Dearly loved wife of the late Russell, Nicole will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her devoted family and friends.

The funeral service will take place on Tuesday, December 6 at 3.15pm at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. Family flowers only, donations if desired may be sent to The Paul Sartori Foundation, Paul Sartori House, Winch Lane, Haverfordwest, SA61 1RP. All enquiries to Tom Newing & Sons Ltd., Funeral Directors, Milford Haven. Telephone 01646 693180

Francis James "Frank" Purnell (Haverfordwest)

Frank passed away peacefully at Belmont Court, Tenby on November 14 aged 87 years. Adored husband to Mair, father and father-in-law to Mark, Anne, Fran and Myrddin and grandad to Anthony, he will be sadly missed by all his family and many friends.

The funeral service was held on Wednesday, November 30 at 10.45am at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. There was family flowers only and donations in memory of Frank for Cancer Research UK can be sent to 2 Redman Place, London, E20 1JQ or online at www.cancerresearchuk.org. All enquiries to Roy Folland & Son Funeral Directors (01437) 763821.

Alice Ann Thomas (Haverfordwest)

The death occurred peacefully at Highgrove Nursing Home, Haverfordwest on Wednesday, November 23 of Alice Ann Thomas, aged 95 years, formerly of Broad Haven. A beloved wife of the late Affy Thomas and a devoted mother to Glenys, Jim, Esme and the late Susan, Alice was loved dearly and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

The funeral service will take place on Tuesday, December 6 at 12:15pm at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. Family flowers only, donations in lieu the Highgrove Residents Fund can be sent c/o Mrs. Anne Braddick, 70. Bunkers Hill, Milford Haven, SA73 1AQ. All enquiries to Tom Newing & Sons Ltd., Milford Haven. Tel: 01646 693180.

Susan Beasley (Pembroke Dock)

The sudden and unexpected death occurred peacefully at her home recently of Susan Beasley of Hawkestone Road, Pembroke Dock. She was 52 and will be greatly missed by all her family, work colleagues and all those that knew her.

The funeral will take place on Friday, December 9 with a service at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 2.30pm. Family flowers only please. All further enquiries may be made to John Roberts & Son, Funeral Directors, 51, Bush Street, Pembroke Dock, SA72 6AN, Tel. 01646 683115, who are carrying out the arrangements.

Lionel Douglas Evans (Crundale)

Lionel Douglas Evans of Crundale passed away peacefully at home on November 23 age 77. A dearly loved husband of Elizabeth and father to Andrew.

Family flowers only please but donations in memory of Lionel, if desired to Dementia Friendly Haverfordwest can be sent to Mr Anton Lowe, The Forest, Crundale, SA62 4DF. All enquiries to Roy Folland and Son. 01437 763821

Margaret Brake (Castlemartin)

Margaret Brake of Castlemartin passed away peacefully at Withybush Hospital on Sunday, October 30 aged 87 years. She will be sadly missed by her son Gwynn and very many family and friends.

A service of celebration and thanksgiving was held at Parc Gwyn on Friday, December 2 at 2.30pm where friends please meet. Margaret was a happy, bubbly and bright personality and it would be appreciated if people wore bright colours to the service. There were family flowers only but if desired, donations in lieu for The Cat's Protection League may be sent to John Roberts & Son, Funeral Directors, 51, Bush Street, Pembroke Dock, SA72 6AN, Tel. 01646 683115 who are carrying out the arrangements.

Clive White (Trecwn)

Peacefully on Sunday, November 20 at Withybush Hospital, Clive of Trecwn. Beloved husband of Susan, much loved father and father-in-law of Allana and Steve, David and Isabel and a loving grandfather and great grandfather.

Funeral service on Tuesday, December- 6 at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 11:30am. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired, for equipment for Ward 8, Withybush Hospital, made payable to 'Paul Jenkins & Sons Ltd' c/o Paul Jenkins & Sons Funeral Directors, Feidr Castell, Fishguard, SA65 9BB. Tel: 01348 873250.

Caroline Anne "Cally" Davies (Pembroke Dock)

Cally passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 24 aged 50 years. A very much-loved mum to Jahda, sister to Michael and daughter of Janis and Austin. Cally will be dearly missed by all her family and very many friends.

The funeral will take place on Thursday, December 8 with a service at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 1pm to which all are welcome. Flowers will also be welcome and may be brought to the service or sent to John Roberts & Son, Funeral Directors, 51, Bush Street, Pembroke Dock, SA72 6AN, Tel. 01646 683115 who are carrying out the arrangements.

Victor O'Hara (Haverfordwest)

Victor O'Hara of Albany Court, Haverfordwest. Died at Withybush Hospital on November 14. Brother to Vincent, Patrick, Mary, Kathleen, Peter and James, uncle to nephews and nieces.

Funeral to be held at Thornton Cemetery, Milford Haven on Thursday, December 8 at 1pm. Leaving from Roy Folland & Son Chapel of Rest at 12.50pm. Family flowers only. Donations for the Welsh Air Ambulance may be sent c/o Mrs. Eunice O'Hara, 17 Clive Road, Fishguard, SA65 9DA. All enquiries to Roy Folland & Son Funeral Directors (01437) 763821.

Gary Tagg (Maiden Wells)

The death occurred suddenly but peacefully at his home on Monday, November 14 of Gary Tagg of Maiden Wells, Pembroke. Gary was a very popular member of the community and had recently celebrated his 66th birthday.

The funeral was held on Thursday, December 1 with a service at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 12.15pm. Family flowers only please but if desired, donations in lieu in memory of Gary to set up a Defibfrillator in Maiden Wells may be made at https://gofund.me/a0c0505d All further enquiries may be made to John Roberts & Son, Funeral Directors, 51, Bush Street, Pembroke Dock, SA72 6AN, Tel. 01646 683115 who are carrying out the arrangements.

Pauline Bush (St. Davids)

Peacefully at Withybush Hospital on November 22, Pauline of the City Inn, St. Davids. Dearly loved mother of Howard, a much-loved relative and friend.

Funeral service at Seion Chapel, New Street, St. Davids on Tuesday, December 6 at 2.30pm followed by burial in St. Davids Cemetery. Donations, if desired for Alzheimer's UK. c/o W.G. Bernard Mathias, 64 New Street, St.Davids, SA62 6SU

Kenneth George Llewhellin (Haverfordwest)

Peacefully at Withybush Hospital on Friday, November 25 Kenneth George Llewhellin of Haverfordwest aged 81 years. Beloved husband of the late Pat, he will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.

Ken requested a private funeral service but the family thank you for your support during this sad time. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, made payable to Adam's Bucketful of Hope may be sent c/o Mr Michael Llewhellin, Little Slade Acres, Cuckoo Lane, Haverfordwest, SA61 2UY. Further enquiries to F. G. Rees & Sons, Haverfordwest. Tel: 01437 764418.

Lt. Colonel D H J "Dougie" Joyce (Milford Haven)

The death occurred peacefully at Withybush Hospital, Haverfordwest on Tuesday, November 22 of Lt. Colonel D H J "Dougie" Joyce, aged 95 years of Green Close, Steynton, Milford Haven. Dearly loved husband of the late Sonia, Dougie will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his devoted family and friends.

The funeral service will take place on Wednesday, December 7 at 1.45pm at St. Peter's & St. Cewydd Church, Steynton followed by cremation at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 3.15pm. Immediate family flowers only, donations if desired for The Pembrokeshire Blind Society may be sent to Mrs. Janet Evans, 1 Driftwood Close, Walton Road, Broad Haven, Haverfordwest, SA623JX. All enquiries to Tom Newing & Sons Ltd., Funeral Directors, Milford Haven. Telephone 01646 693180

Roger Edward Reed (Grubb)

Roger left this world peacefully on Saturday, October 29. He blessed us with his presence by being the exceptional person that he was for 78 years. He had a knack for talking to people and he never met a stranger. He was born in the UK to a Welsh mother and an American soldier during World War II. Raised by his grandmother, Alice Edwards Reed, with lots of love and wisdom, he was later introduced to his American father and family in 1961. He was welcomed with open arms and has crossed over the pond for too many stays to count. He had the best of both worlds.

His funeral was held at the Parc Gwyn Crematorium, in Narberth on Monday, November 14. He was preceded in death by his father Josh Grubb; mother Kathleen Reed Jones; partner John Jenkins; brother Joshua R Grubb, and sisters Julie Jones and Jennifer Archer. He leaves behind in America a sister JoAnn (Charles) Wood, and a brother, David (Terrie) Grubb. He also leaves behind his Jones brothers from Wales: Alan (Mary), Teddy (Bernie), Billy (Lal), Benno (Clare), Paul (Becky), Peter (Sue), and his sisters Vicky Jones and Pally Duignan and many other much-loved family and friends from both countries. The Mayor of Front Street in Pembroke Dock is gone, but not forgotten.

Victor Reynolds (Solva)

Peacefully at his home on November 15, Victor of Maes Ewan, Solva, aged 77 years.

The funeral service was held on November 29, followed by interment in Middle Mill Chapel Cemetery. Donations, if desired, for British Heart Foundation c/o W.G.Bernard Mathias, 62 New Street, St.Davids, SA62 6SU

Evelyn “Lynne” Mary Owen (Scleddau)

Peacefully on Friday, November 18 at Withybush Hospital, Lynne of Llanwern, Dwrbach. Dear daughter of the late James and Martha Owen, devoted sister and sister-in-law of Sylvia and John and the late Mansel, and a treasured aunt and great aunt.

Funeral service on Saturday, December 3 at Hermon Chapel, Fishguard at 1:30pm followed by interment at Hermon Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired, made payable to 'Dialysis Unit, Withybush Hospital' or 'Stroke Unit, Withybush Hospital' c/o Paul Jenkins & Sons Funeral Directors, Feidr Castell, Fishguard, SA65 9BB. Tel: 01348 873250.

William John "Bill" Phillips (Manorbier)

With sadness we announce the passing of our father, William "Bill" Phillips, formerly of Norton Farm, Manorbier at the age of 86. After an adventurous life in the armoured division of the Lifeguards, trooping his regiment's colours to the late Queen, he settled into the life of an engineer and then a farmer and latterly, in his retirement, making his home in both Brittany, France and Cornwall.

This strong gentle man will hold a place in the hearts of many who knew him and an invite was issued to anyone who wanted to attend his funeral at St. Florence Church on Friday, December 2 at 11.30am. We would request family flowers only please with donations to St. Florence Church or Age UK. All further enquiries may be made to John Roberts & Son, Funeral Directors, 51, Bush Street, Pembroke Dock, SA72 6AN, Tel. 01646 683115, who are carrying out the arrangements.