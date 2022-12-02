THE 552 Cardi Bach bus service will continue to run between New Quay and Cardigan, county traffic chiefs have confirmed.

Back in March Ceredigion County Council warned that the future of the coastal service hinged on passenger numbers.

“The adage of ‘use it or lose it’ applies,” said a spokesperson.

In announcing changes to services from Tuesday, January 3, County Hall say tenders received have shown ‘significant’ cost increases.

“This has resulted in substantial increases in subsidy levels being requested at a time when public finances are under tremendous pressure,” said a spokesperson.

“The higher costs are largely reflective of particular challenges affecting the bus industry currently which includes considerable increased operating costs, lack of qualified and available drivers, uncertainty around future funding mechanisms as well as declining passenger numbers and changing travel behaviours.

“Bus passenger numbers have been in decline across Wales and essentially halved in the period between 1982, where there were 181 million passenger journeys and 2019/20 where there were 91 million passenger journeys.

“This has been severely compounded by the Covid-19 pandemic, which saw a drop to 26 million passenger journeys in 2020/21, that has further impacted on the viability of local bus services.”

“The 22T (Aberystwyth-Devil’s Bridge), 27T (Penrhyncoch-Penbontrhydybeddau) and T29 (Tregaron Circular) demand responsive services will stop at the end of December due to the significant costs associated with providing them and the very low level of usage.

“There will be changes to the timetables on the 525 (Aberystwyth-Ponterwyd), 526 (Aberystwyth-Penrhyncoch) and 585 (Aberystwyth-Tregaron-Lampeter) services.”

“The T21 (Aberystwyth-Llanafan-Tregaron) and 552 Cardi Bach (New Quay-Cardigan) services will continue as currently.

“All these contracts have been awarded on a six-month basis to allow for a wider review.”

Cllr Keith Henson, Cabinet Member for Highways and Environmental Services and Carbon Management said: “I would like to thank the local bus companies for their ongoing engagement in what is very challenging operating environment.

“We continue to work with them and in partnership with the other key stakeholders including the Welsh Government and Transport for Wales, seeking possible solutions and a way forward.

“Bus services and networks are dynamic and subject to change. Further changes are likely as the reality is that, in addition to the sparsity of resources, the amount of subsidy now required to provide the services is unaffordable, unjustifiable and unsustainable in the current financial climate.”