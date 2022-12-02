Without putting too fine a point upon it, Jack Fincham has a rather enchanting way of leaning back in his chair and stretching those seemingly endless legs, complete with jodhpurs and riding boots, directly towards me.

And as any of my journalist chums will tell you, that’s a pretty devastating distraction when it comes to conducting an interview for the newspaper.

Jack Fincham (Image: Western Telegraph)

“This is the main reason I’m doing the panto,” he says in that broad South London accent that 'Love Island' followers grew to adore throughout 2018.

“I just love a challenge. And I guess this was why I ended up doing 'Love Island'.

“At the time, I was working as a sales director for a stationary company but I was always putting on accents or making up characters, and everyone I worked with used to say that one day I’d end up on television.

“And then I got a text from a mate telling me to go for an audition for an ITV show. I didn’t give it that much attention but my mum kept saying ‘Just do it, Jack,' so I did’.

And the rest, as all Love Island fans know, is history.

Jack’s obvious enjoyment of whoever he happens to be around made him the most popular person ever to appear on the hit reality TV show. His on-screen and off-screen relationship with the stunning Dan Dyer resulted in him gaining a staggering 80 per cent of the viewers’ votes.

“The time I spent on 'Love Island' really was a fantastic experience as there wasn’t a single person who I didn’t get on with. There were never any arguments nor disagreements and it also made me think about the way I was going to spend the rest of my life.

“Over the last four years I’ve come to realise just how much is going on around me. But do you know, before 'Love Island', I never really took it in.”

Speaking with Jack, it soon becomes obvious that his energy and zest for living is enormous.

In addition to his hugely successful television career, he is also a professional boxer having recently returned from an exhibition match in Dubai where he fought Anthony Taylor.

“I’ve got to have a routine but in my industry this can be hard," he continues.

" Yesterday I filmed an advert for Subway and today I’m here in Pembrokeshire preparing for Jack and Beanstalk in Milford Haven. And this is what keeps me going.

"But it’s so nice to have a break from South London.”

Playing alongside Jack is the Vision Arts director Drew Baker who will be playing Dame Trott and Tom Dyer, Pure West Radio’s breakfast presenter, who will be playing Fleshcreep.

“We wanted to put on an all-singing, all-dancing production that will hopefully be a source of inspiration for the children who come and see it as well as the children who are taking part in it,” said Drew.

“A pantomime could be the very first time that many of these children will have experienced the theatre, so it’s important that we do everything we can to make it work.

“By inspiring these young people and children, we’re ensuring that the next generation will keep the arts industry alive.”

‘Jack and the Beanstalk’ will run at The Boulevard Theatre, Milford Haven from December 17 until New Year’s Eve, excluding Christmas Day. There will also be performances for local schools on December 15 and 16.

MORE NEWS